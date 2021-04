ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – A new nature park is coming to Indiana. The origin of LC Nature Park is rooted in the Brooks family’s shared passion for nature and the abundant beauty of Indiana. The park is opening May 1.

The park features Elk and Bison on site. A summer camp for kids called Camp Trillium is going on this summer. For more information on the new park, camp and how to get involved, visit the website.