New official state snack has Hoosiers poppin’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Announced by Indiana’s General Assembly at the beginning of July, popcorn is officially the state snack. This doesn’t leave many Hoosiers surprised.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Indiana grew 94,000 acres of popcorn. Fort Wayne is home to a few homemade specialty popcorn stops, including Poptique. Poptique makes hundreds of gallons of popcorn each month to sell to hungry customers.

Flavors range from savory to sweet. Some of the top sellers include Hoosier Style, Dill Pickle, and S’Mores.