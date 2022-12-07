LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Three New Mexico State men’s basketball players have been suspended for Wednesday night’s game at Santa Clara in California.

Marchelus “Chi Chi” Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy all were suspended for the game, a university official told KTSM. Avery and Muhammad made the trip to California and will be on the bench in street clothes; Roy was held back in Las Cruces for what the school called “personal reasons” on Tuesday.

NMSU said the suspensions were as a result of an ongoing police investigation into a deadly shooting involving Aggies forward Mike Peake. He was suspended indefinitely from the program on Monday.

No New Mexico State coaches were suspended for the game at Santa Clara, which tips off at 8 p.m. MT on the WCC Network.

As KTSM has reported, the three players are seen in police surveillance footage arriving in a yellow Camaro after the shooting that injured Peake and killed UNM student Brandon Travis on Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Up until now, all three players had participated in every NMSU game this year.

Additionally, KTSM learned on Wednesday that the Bernalillo County District Attorney is working with New Mexico State Police to investigate NMSU staff and players following the shooting on the UNM campus.

“The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is actively working with the New Mexico State Police to investigate the conduct of the New Mexico State University staff and players. We are still continuing to receive evidence regarding this case and will evaluate the materials as they are submitted,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement to KTSM.