New meat market opens in Woodburn

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) – The pandemic caused many businesses to close down for good.

But in one Allen County city, a new meat market opened up in the midst of uncertainty.

“I’m just small town, I love my city, I live here, I own the bar here in town,” said Randy Sieger, owner of the Chop Shop. “I want to see the city grow.”

That small-town is Woodburn, Indiana, and that’s where you will find the Chop Shop, a locally owned meat market with a wide range of items from local residents for local residents.

“We do all fresh cut meats, fresh baked goods from some local Amish, fresh produce, we got some crafts, just a little bit of everything,” said Sieger.

Interesting times to open the Chop Shop, while many businesses were forced to close during the pandemic, Sieger was able to push through the troubling times and open his new meat market business. It did come with some challenges such as his business loans and health inspections being delayed, resulting in his grand opening being pushed back. Despite the minor setbacks. Sieger’s chop shop is now open and off to a good start.

“The local support has been awesome, it’s been very busy, we set our goal we met our goal everyday so far,” said Sieger.

With meat across the nation at a limited supply, Sieger says meat prices are probably up 20% from what it was two months ago. That didn’t stop him from opening his meat market. He told WANE 15 that people in his hometown should not have to drive a long distance for great quality meat.

The Chop Shop is located: 4422 Bulls Rapids RdWoodburn, Indiana 46797



Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm Sunday : 9:00 am – 5:00 pm