FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Faztek Industrial Solutions plans to break ground on new headquarters and production facility that will add 24 new jobs to the Fort Wayne area. The new addition comes to serve the companies growing customer base according to a press release from Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

“Being able to invest in our hometown and create jobs for our neighbors is something we take great pride in, ” added, Matt Rupp, Chief Financial Officer at Faztek.

The new facility will offer up to 100,000 square feet of workspace and act as a replacement for its current facility on the westside of Fort Wayne. Work is estimated to be completed in the Spring of 2024. Faztek Industrial Solutions works to offer custom industrial solutions surrounding safety for various industries from medical to food industry.

“Indiana’s manufacturing sector continues to grow with investments from companies like Faztek. We are excited to see Faztek grow in the same city where it started more than two decades ago. Their continued investment in that area will create new opportunities for Hoosiers,” told Ann Lathrop, Chief Strategy Officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

A ground breaking ceremony will take place June 27th, 2023 at 3 pm at 12788 Bluffton Rd.