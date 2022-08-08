FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.

Whack-a-ball fun center has moved into the old Stein Mart building on Jefferson Boulevard. Inside is a big area that has up to 23 playable ping pong tables.

The fun center offers lessons for players that want to become better at ping pong, as well as weekly tournaments.

There are 3 tables designed for giving lessons, as the tables have robots that shoot out ping pong balls for you to hit. They range from beginner up to advanced, and has the capability of firing any kind of shot you want to practice with, including top spin, backhand practice, and more.

If ping pong isn’t your game, they also offer a indoor course of mini golf. All made by the owner Lee Seibold, there are 18 different holes designed to challenge all skill level of players. They are also working on getting pickleball courts installed as well as mini bowling.

There are also arcade games inside the fun center, including fan favorite skeeball. All games are set to the lowest prices, so you won’t break the bank when playing.

Ping pong is 10 cents per minute, while pickleball will be 25 cents per minute. Mini golf is $6 for 9 holes, or $10 for 18 holes. When mini bowling gets installed, it will be $2 for 5 frames, or $3 for 10 frames.

For more information on membership prices for ping pong and pickleball, you can visit their website