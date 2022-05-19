FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A new dog park is coming to Northwest Fort Wayne, but it’s unlike any other.

At Fido’s Forest park, you can walk your dog without a leash. The park, located at Wallen Rd. is expected to open in June or July, open year-round from sunrise to sunset.

But what’s so different about Fido’s Forest? The 5-acre park was originally made for dogs that have trouble being around other humans or dogs. Plus, dogs aren’t the only ones who can enjoy the park. There are walking trails, benches, and picnic tables for owners.

The entirety of the park is fenced, so it provides a safe space for owners to let their dogs loose, practice cues off-leash, and practice dog sports like disc dog, nose work, or shed hunting.

In order to reserve a time and date to get into Fido’s Forest, owners must submit their dogs’ vaccine records- rabies and DHLPP vaccines are required.

Here’s how it works.

“So online, you will reserve your timeslot, register your dog, and pay for your session, and then we’ll provide a code for the gate. And visitors will be asked to adhere to their timeslot,” Trista Rose-Miller, owner of Fido’s Forest said.

Visitors can also rent the entire forest for $19 an hour.

For more information regarding Fido’s Forest, visit their website.