FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new COVID-19 booster formulated specifically to combat omicron variants will be offered at an upcoming vaccination and testing clinic in Kendallville.

The clinic, hosted by the Indiana State Department of Health, will take place on September 13th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Eckhart Public Library.

The recently FDA approved booster will be available to those ages 12 and up. The booster can be given if it has been at least 2 months since a person’s last COVID-19 vaccination. For those who have had COVID-19, it is recommended that they wait at least 3 months before getting the new booster.

The clinic will also offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people ages 5 and up.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can visit ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment