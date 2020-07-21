New brewery, BBQ restaurant opens on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another business has opened its doors as part of the transformation of The Landing. Landing Beer Co. opened Tuesday afternoon, offering beer and barbecue.

Landing Beer Co. moved into the former Flashback night club location, neighboring the newly opened Utopian Coffee. Booths line the windows along W. Columbia Street and along one side of the restaurant. A bar, lined with stools wraps around newly-constructed walls. Neon signage is scattered about the space.

“It’s really a warm, welcoming environment and a place where [guests] can enjoy building relationships, meeting up with new friends, creating new ones and just being in a spot that is new and vibrant,” Brendon Maxwell, the co-founder of Landing Beer Company told WANE 15.

A handful of beers brewed by Landing are offered on tap. Growlers line the shelves, awaiting a fill-up. The barbecue smoker has been up and running for days.

“High level barbecue and beers are the themes,” Maxwell added. “We’ve got some incredible brews that are going to be on draft… We’ve got brisket, chicken wings, pulled pork, you name it in the barbecue category and it should be here.”

Landing Beer Co. is open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.