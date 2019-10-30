New apartments planned for northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 38 two-bedroom apartments are planned to be built in open space along Evard Road, near Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

Representatives of Solid Rock Properties, Inc. have filed a primary development plan and request to rezone with the Department of Planning Services, an early step in the construction process.

The plan shows seven different buildings, each divided into several apartments in the complex to be built across Evard from Brookside Church.

Each unit would get two parking spaces. 27 guest spots are also included in the plan.

The project is expected to be on the agenda for the monthly public hearing set to happen November 4, at Citizens Square.