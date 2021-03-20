New Angola flower shop opens just in time for Spring

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The first day of Spring is Saturday and the perfect time for plants and flowers to be in bloom. Jenny Lou’s Greenery in Angola opened last month right in time for the changing season.

Three sisters opened the store in memory of their mother that passed away from cancer in 2020. Their mother had many plants over the years and thought a flower shop was the perfect way to remember her throughout Angola.

The store features a “build your own bouquet” station as well as other items from local sellers.

Jenny Lou’s Greenery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday hours are by appointment only. For more information, head to the store’s Facebook page.