New Amazon fulfillment center to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Amazon facility planned near Fort Wayne International Airport will mean the creation of more than 1,000 full-time jobs. The fulfillment center will be the ninth of its kind in the state, and second Amazon building in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority announced Monday the sale of 138 acres of land between Smith Road and Coverdale Road, along Airport Expressway to Amazon. An Amazon representative then confirmed details of the facility to WANE 15.

The 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center’s 1,000 employees will receive inventory, as well as pick and ship customer orders. It’s expected to launch in 2021.

The new jobs comes just three weeks after the opening of the nearby Amazon Delivery Station. WANE 15 learned the opening facility meant the creation of ‘hundreds’ of full-time and part-time jobs.

“Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $11.9 billion in Indiana through its local fulfillment center and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees,” a press release stated. “Amazon’s investments in Indiana contributed an additional $10.6 billion into the economy and, using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the company estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 16,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s 13,000 direct hires.”

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. On top of the $15/hr minimum, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, including full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.”