A police presence continued Monday at 303 W. Rudisill Blvd. where a man was apparently shot just before midnight Saturday and transported to a local hospital where he died.

A neighbor across the street who asked not to be identified said the shots sounded so close to her home and in such quick succession she thought they were fireworks. Just prior to the shooting, several unidentified cars showed up in the church parking lot across the street from the home blaring “boombox” style music, which she found odd.

Another neighbor down the same side of the street said he heard maybe 20 shots fired.

“It was a few,” he said. “It was consistent.”

Another neighbor at the east side of the home said the home had been rented, but was now occupied by the owners. She was out of town as were several neighbors Monday, Memorial Day.

A police release Sunday said a man taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound or wounds was believed to be in that block when gunfire erupted. The neighbor across the street reported seeing police picking up many shell casings during the investigation that went on for hours after the reported shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information, but are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

“Investigators are aggressively pursuing all leads and tip,” Detective Sgt. Matt Wilson, head of Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit, said Monday in a text message. “We asked the public to review their cameras for anything around the time of the homicide.”

The Allen County Coroner will release the name of the victim after next of kin are contacted.

If this shooting death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 10th in Allen County this year.