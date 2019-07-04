Neighbors escape after next-door apartment catches fire

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – Everyone is safe after a fire started at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment early Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne fire crews responded to 5837 Bunt Drive around 2:45 a.m. That’s at the Waterloo Gardens apartment complex off of Paulding Road.

When firefighters got there, smoke and flames were shooting out of the front window of the apartment.

Crews used hoses to spray and extinguish the fire quickly. It was under control in about 10 minutes.

Fire officials said nobody was inside the apartment when they arrived. The neighbors next door where able to safely evacuate their apartment before crews got to the scene.

Nobody reported any injuries.

The apartment that caught fire did not have a working smoke detector, according to fire officials.

An arson investigator was on scene looking into what started the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

This was at least the fourth fire at the Waterloo Gardens apartment complex in the last five months, according to fire officials.