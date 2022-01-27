Nearly 800K Nissan SUVs recalled due to corrosion issue, ‘rare’ risk of fire

NIssan said the recall affects Rogue vehicles from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. (Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Nissan has announced a recall of nearly 800,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect with the dash side harnesses — a defect which can lead to fires in “rare cases.”

The recall affects approximately 793,000 Nissan Rogue units from 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. Nissan estimated that around “0.01 percent” of the vehicles actually contain the defect.

Nissan alerted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada of the issue last week, announcing its intentions to begin a voluntary recall campaign.

“In affected vehicles, if water and salt collect in the driver’s side foot well and side sill, it may wick up the dash side harness tape and enter the connector, which may cause corrosion,” reads a description of the defect, per Nissan. “Corrosion at the connector may cause issues such as driver’s power window or power seat inoperative, AWD warning light on, battery discharge, and or thermal damage to the connector. In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury.”

Nissan is currently working on a remedy, which the company expects to be available by spring. In the interim, the owners of affected vehicles will be notified of the recall via mail sometime in March 2022.

“Once the remedy is available, owners will receive an invitation to repair letter instructing them to bring their vehicle to an authorized Nissan dealer to have the repairs completed at no cost to the vehicle owner,” Nissan said.

In total, the recall affects 681,597 vehicles in the U.S., 104,464 in Canada, 7,132 in Puerto Rico, 264 in Guam and less than 100 in the commonwealth of Saipan, Nissan confirmed.

More information on the recall is available via the NHTSA and NissanUSA.com.