INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ encore for hosting the Women’s Final Four in 2028?

Hosting the men’s edition of the tournament a year later.

The NCAA selected Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium as the site for the 2029 Men’s Final Four. The dates are March 31 and April 2, 2029.

Indy previously welcomed the event in 1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2021. The city will host the 2026 edition of the Men’s Final Four as well. The 2029 Final Four will mark Indianapolis’ tenth as a host, tying it with Kansas City for the most Final Fours hosted.

Indianapolis’ history with the tournament dates back to 1940 and preliminary rounds of the championship have been played in the city on 18 occasions. The NCAA previously chose Indy as the site of first- and second-round games in 2024 and the Midwest Regional in 2025.

The NCAA announced three other future sites for the Men’s Final Four: Detroit (2027 at Ford Field), Las Vegas (2028 at Allegiant Stadium) and North Texas (2030 at AT&T Stadium).