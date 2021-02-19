NCAA says fans will be allowed at March Madness, with up to 25% capacity at Indiana venues

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS — A limit number of fans will be able to attend this year’s March Madness games.

The NCAA announced Friday that venues would allow up to 25% capacity with physical distancing for the tournaments. The organization made the decision in conjunction with state and local health departments.

The entirety of the annual men’s basketball tournament will be played in Indiana, with sites including Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis along with Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington

Event capacity includes all participants, essential staff and family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches and a reduced number of fans. All attendees must wear masks and stay physically distant during the event. In addition, the NCAA said thorough cleaning and disinfecting will be a “priority” at all venues.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”

The NCAA has formalized COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the tournament. They include testing, face coverings, physical distancing and contact tracing requirements before teams arrive and throughout their stay in the tournament.

Hosts Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations. The NCAA will use the Indiana Convention Center as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue.