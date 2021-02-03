NCAA cancels D3 winter championships; Coliseum was set to host men’s basketball Final Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 Division III men’s college basketball Final Four will not be played at War Memorial Coliseum in March – or anywhere else for that matter.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday night the cancelation of DIII winter championships, citing that all nine winter sports do not have enough participation to “provide a national championship experience.”

The sports impacted are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling.

WANE-TV has confirmed that the Coliseum has been made aware that this year’s tournament has been canceled.

On a positive note, the Coliseum – who hosted the 2019 DIII Final Four and was set to host last March prior to the pandemic – did sign an extension with the NCAA back in October, securing that the Final Four be played in Fort Wayne through 2026.

It means even with this year’s cancellation the Summit City will still host five more times under the current contract.