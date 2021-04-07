Natural remedies for seasonal allergies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warming spring temperatures mean allergies are in the air. Experts say that the varying temperatures we have been seeing the last few weeks impacts those with allergy symptoms.

The warm temperatures throughout the last few days has only made the pollen counts increase. Trees are the main cause of pollen allergies and those last until about May. After that, the grass pollen comes around and lasts until about June.

In people with pollen allergies, the immune system thinks pollen is harmful and begin producing chemicals to fight it. Common symptoms include sneezing, a stuffy nose, and watery eyes. Some local pharmacists believe fighting symptoms with natural solutions is the best way to combat those symptoms.

“In spring time allergies go up and we do see a spike in supplements that are geared towards that such as bromelain and stinging nettle. Those are more natural approaches to helping with seasonal allergies,” Andy Campbell, a pharmacist at Medicine Chest says.

Many of these supplements can be found at the Medicine Chest with multiple locations throughout Fort Wayne. If symptoms are not improving, seeking out professional help to combat allergies could be the next step to getting back to health.

“There’s always a laundry list of side effects, even the over the counter medication may cause drowsiness. So the more natural approach alleviates the possibility of those side effects,” Campbell says.