Nationwide apple recall for listeria concerns

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A produce company in Michigan is recalling thousands of apples due to possible listeria contamination.

North Bay Produce Inc. of Traverse City is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases of apples and two bulk bins.

Listeria can cause serious infections that can sometimes lead to death in young children or people who are elderly, frail or have a weakened immune system. Pregnant women infected by listeria can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths. Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in people who are otherwise healthy.

Recalled apple varieties include:

McIntosh

Honeycrisp

Jonathan

Fuji

Jonamac

Red Delicious apples

A list of recalled apples with descriptions, pictures and shipped locations can be found on the company’s website.

The apples were shipped to Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. They were shipped between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.

The apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan. They were also sold in unbranded clear plastic bags, white tote bags and were on display trays for individual sale.

No other North Bay Produce products are being recalled. North Bay says they are not aware of any illnesses linked to this recall.