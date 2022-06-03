Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday addressed the nation marking the 100th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy named words that have become widely associated with the war in Ukraine:

“Every day we have words that are much more than just words for everyone. Heavy words. Gostomel, Borodianka, Okhtyrka, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Raisins, Melitopol, Mariupol and Azovstal.”

The Ukrainian president finished his address on a hopeful message. “Peace”, “victory”, “Ukraine” – three words for which we have been fighting…” Ukraine’s president said.