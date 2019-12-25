Year in Review: National news stories

Ít's been 120 years since New York ornithologist Frank Chapman launched his Christmas Bird Count as a bold new alternative to what had been a longtime Christmas tradition of hunting birds. Today, the annual count continues, stronger and more important than ever.

“He realized that we were over-harvesting birds and something had to be done,” says Geoff LeBaron, who has led The National Audubon Society's massive community science effort for more than 30 years.