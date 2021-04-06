Yahoo Answers to shut down in May

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 07: A Yahoo! logo is shown on a screen during a keynote address by Yahoo! President and CEO Marissa Mayer at the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Yahoo Answers — a trove of internet information and misinformation — will be shutting down on May 4, the company said in a statement on the website.

The statement, in full, reads:

Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services, or your Yahoo account. You can find more information about the Yahoo Answers shutdown and how to download your data on this help page.

It appears that the website, where one could find an answer to nearly any question one could think of, has fallen victim to a lack of usership.

In a statement to the Verge, the Verizon-owned company said the product “has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed.”

“To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

The 15-year-old website allows users to ask questions in a series of categories to which the general public responds. It was first launched in December 2005.