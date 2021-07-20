Whitmer vetoes bill to cut off extra unemployment benefit

FILE – In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Gov. Whitmer’s reelection campaign said Tuesday, July 20, 2021, it raised $8.5 million to date this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have stopped a $300 weekly federal supplement that is being added to unemployed workers’ benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. The GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31, saying the money discourages people from rejoining the workforce.

Whitmer’s says the bill would have violated federal law by ending the payment without 30 days’ notice.

She also notes the legislation also would not have taken effect until 2022, by which time it would have been moot.