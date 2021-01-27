Whitmer to pitch pandemic relief in State of State speech

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will seek “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address.

The Democrat plans to pitch a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to schools and businesses.

She says the proposal, first announced last week, will comprise a “good chunk” of her third annual address Wednesday night.

She’ll also urge approval of a $500 million initiative to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure and call for passage of bills to let counties levy local fuel and vehicle registration taxes if authorized by voters.

Whitmer tells The Associated Press there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” amid a pandemic that has contributed to the deaths of more than 15,300 residents.