Whitmer proposes spending $1B to boost business climate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend about $1 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to help boost the business climate, redevelop polluted sites and take steps such as accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The proposals are the latest offered by the Democratic governor since Congress and President Joe Biden approved an unprecedented $6.5 billion in discretionary aid for the state.

She and the Republican-led Legislature have not allocated any of the funds, though some could be allotted as they work to finalize the next state budget before October.