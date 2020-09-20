Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer opposes a ballot drive that would rescind a 75-year-old law that has enabled her to issue and lift COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.

The Democrat locked down Michigan in the spring, when the deadly virus hit and threatened to overwhelm hospitals, but she has since reopened schools and much of the economy — with restrictions.

Michigan is faring better with COVID-19 than many other states after it was initially a hot spot.

Republicans are suing and backing a ballot drive to strip her unilateral powers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.