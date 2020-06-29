Whitmer calls for end to chokeholds, other police reforms

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for an end to the use of police chokeholds and limiting no-knock warrants.
The Democrat announced her plans for police reforms on Monday. The recommendations come as states have been looking at ways to prevent racial bias and address police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Whitmer’s plan also includes classifying racially-motivated 911 calls that harass individuals a hate crime. Whitmer says her recommendations will “ensure that law enforcement officials treat all Michiganders with humanity and respect.”
