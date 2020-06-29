Whitmer calls for end to chokeholds, other police reforms

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listens to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The Democrat announced Wednesday, Sept. 4 that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for an end to the use of police chokeholds and limiting no-knock warrants.

The Democrat announced her plans for police reforms on Monday. The recommendations come as states have been looking at ways to prevent racial bias and address police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Whitmer’s plan also includes classifying racially-motivated 911 calls that harass individuals a hate crime. Whitmer says her recommendations will “ensure that law enforcement officials treat all Michiganders with humanity and respect.”

