When will the ice crack at a UP lake? Guess right and win

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula community is selling chances to guess when replica mining equipment will fall through ice at Teal Lake as the lake’s ice cover melts.

It’s an annual fundraiser organized by the Negaunee Lions Club and the local Chamber of Commerce.

The cost is $5 for each entry. Participants guess the date and time when the equipment hits the water. The winner gets 50% of the net proceeds or at least $500. This year’s winner received $1,579 when the ice broke on May 3.

In 2019, the winning guess was April 26. Information on buying tickets is available at gincc.org or negauneelions.com.