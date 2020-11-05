Weekly unemployment claims jump as pandemic impact continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says the number of people filing initial unemployment compensation claims has spiked over last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services oversees jobless claims. The agency said Thursday that Ohioans filed 21,263 initial jobless claims last week.

That’s a 21% increase over last week.

The state also says 265,613 continuing unemployment claims were filed, considered a more reliable indicator of the economy’s strength. That’s down only slightly from last week.

The state has distributed more than $7.1 billion in payments to more than 833,000 Ohioans during the pandemic.

Ohio continues to see record high numbers of cases.

