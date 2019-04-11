Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Whether it's a dog, cat or even fish, April 11 is the day to celebrate all animal friends. It's National Pet Day.

According to their website, it was founded in 2006 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige, to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and to create public awareness about the plight of many different kinds of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues all around the globe.

Ways to Celebrate National Pet Day!

Adopt a pet from your local shelter or pure breed rescue organization like Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control or Allen County SPCA. Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to care for the animals like those above. Buy your pet a fun new toy or two. Donate blankets, food and toys to a favorite animal welfare organization like those above. Spend the day taking photos of your pets and post them on social media using the hashtag #NationalPetDay

