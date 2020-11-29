Watchdog group aims to turn lights back on at Ohio statehouse with open records

FILE – In this July 30, 2020 file photo Ohio House Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Butler presides over a House session as members of the Ohio House of Representatives vote to remove Rep. Larry Householder as Speaker of the House on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hopes of repealing an energy bailout law are in danger at the Ohio Statehouse as Republican lawmakers argue sharply different positions on how and whether to repeal the legislation with only weeks before Ohioans begin to pay the price. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A government watchdog group hopes to turn the lights back on at the Ohio Statehouse by opening long-closed records to see who is influencing the legislative process after a $1.3 billion nuclear plant bailout that is now under federal investigation.

The records surround discussions and decisions at the Legislative Service Commission. That’s a nonpartisan agency that assists lawmakers with the drafting and researching of legislation.

The records are also called bill files and include memos from a bill’s sponsor.

They also contain material provided by lobbyists who asked the House or Senate sponsor to propose it.