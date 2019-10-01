Watch: Truck slams into police squad car in Utah

UTAH (CNN) Video from a police officer’s dash cam over the weekend in Utah shows a pickup truck slamming into the squad car. One vehicle had already crashed into a median barrier during a heavy downpour when the driver of the pickup lost control while trying to pass a fire truck.

The fish tailing truck hit the police car that was responding to the original incident and then slammed into the crashed SUV.

The truck was going to fast according to authorities that it continued spinning down the highway for another fifty years before coming to a stop.

The officer was treated and released for a neck injury at a nearby hospital. No one else was injured.