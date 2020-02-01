Watch: Street sign smashes into Utah police car’s windshield

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Police in West Jordan, Utah, are looking for the driver of a van that struck a street sign in the median of a roadway Tuesday night, sending it flying into the windshield of a police car.

The incident was captured on the police car’s dashcam.

The sign smashes into the passenger side of the police car’s windshield. Police said the officer was not injured.

Police are looking for a maroon van that struck the sign and drove away.

