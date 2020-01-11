Watch: Russian warship ‘aggressively’ approaches US destroyer

(CNN) New video shows a Russian warship quickly approaching a US Navy destroyer.

The incident happened in the North Arabian Sea Thursday. US Navy officials called the move “aggressive and dangerous.”

Crews on the USS Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision. The Russian ship initially refused, but finally changed its course.

Defense officials say the Russian vessel got as close as 180 feet from the US ship and there was bridge to bridge communication between the two warships.

The USS Farragut is part of the USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier Group.