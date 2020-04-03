Watch: Los Angeles has become a ghost town

(CNN) The Walk of Fame, Grand Central Market, the Santa Monica Pier and other Los Angeles landmarks are typically packed with people. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all that.
Photojournalist Ty Nguyen shows you the sights and sounds of the mostly empty streets of LA during this remarkable time.
