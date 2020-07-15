‘Not any hoax’: Ohio governor asks residents to wear masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the state Wednesday night amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

In a televised address, DeWine appealed to Ohioans on an emotional level to make “once-in-a-hundred year sacrifices” to protect their neighbors — whether or not the government requires them to do so.

With allusions to the death tolls taken by the Spanish flu epidemic and the Vietnam War, he implored Ohioans to wear face coverings at all times when they’re in public, but issued no mandate. He said the strategy over four to six weeks “could drive this epidemic to the ground.”

“Friends, this is not a drill. It certainly is not any hoax. This is not a dress rehearsal,” he said, predicting disaster as has been seen in New York, Florida and Arizona if people don’t take action now.

Ohio has seen a steady and troubling rise in virus cases. Last week, the state saw its highest number since reopening with more than 1,500 confirmed cases in a single day.

In April, announced a statewide mask requirement inside all businesses, but changed his mind the next day, dropping the order for customers, saying people found the idea “offensive.”

Several of the state’s cities issued their own mask rules, in response to rising case numbers, before the governor said a week ago that masks would be required for a handful of counties that he called “red hot.”

