Watch Live: Senate cloture vote on Judge Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON - Friday's vote is a procedural one to end the debate, and some fence-sitting senators could conceivably vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but still hold out their support ahead of a final confirmation roll call over the weekend.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.