Watch Live: Senate cloture vote on Judge Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON - Friday's vote is a procedural one to end the debate, and some fence-sitting senators could conceivably vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but still hold out their support ahead of a final confirmation roll call over the weekend.

 
