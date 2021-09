DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Ned B. Kent, 104-year-old World War II veteran from southwest Indiana, Friday was celebrated at an event in Washington, Indiana, where he received the highest honor the governor of Indiana can bestow, the “Sagamore of the Wabash”.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter presented Kent with the award on behalf of Governor Eric Holcomb. Carter helped petition for Kent to receive the award after they met during memorial services at the State Police Post in Jasper. Retired Trooper Gordon Hochmeister has brought Kent to the memorial service on several occasions.