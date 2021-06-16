Watch: Astronauts boost ISS solar power during spacewalks

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Astronauts have ventured out on a spacewalk to reenergize the International Space Station.

It’s the first of a series of spacewalks to equip the aging orbital outpost with powerful, new solar panels.

The electrical boost is needed to accommodate paying passengers and film crews expected to drop by, beginning this fall.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough floated out Wednesday to install the first of these smaller, but stronger solar wings.

They’ll go back out Sunday to complete the job.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss