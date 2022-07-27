WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of effort, a statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart now stands in the U.S. Capitol.

Earhard, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, was honored Wednesday with the unveiling in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, center, is joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., far left, former Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, center right, for the dedication and unveiling ceremony of a statue in honor of Amelia Earhart, one of the world’s most celebrated aviators and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, in Statuary Hall, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The statue of Amelia Earhart will represent the State of Kansas in the National Statuary Hall Collection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

She joins President Dwight Eisenhower as Kansas icons remembered in the hall.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids noted that while Earhart is best known for flying across the ocean, she was also a military nurse, social worker, author, and she broke the glass ceiling in a field dominated by men.

Earhart disappeared in July 1937 on a flight over the Pacific Ocean.