WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of effort, a statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart now stands in the U.S. Capitol.
Earhard, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, was honored Wednesday with the unveiling in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
She joins President Dwight Eisenhower as Kansas icons remembered in the hall.
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids noted that while Earhart is best known for flying across the ocean, she was also a military nurse, social worker, author, and she broke the glass ceiling in a field dominated by men.
Earhart disappeared in July 1937 on a flight over the Pacific Ocean.