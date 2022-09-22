(WANE) — Walmart announced plans Wednesday to hire 40,000 employees across the county to a variety of roles for the holiday season and beyond.

Some of the roles Walmart plans to fill include seasonal store associates; full-time permanent truck drivers; and customer care associates.

Walmart also plans to offer additional hours to any current associates who want them.

The company announced last September it had plans to hire an additional 150,000 employees to “permanent, full-time” positions across the country, but it is not known whether Walmart accomplished its goal amid a tumultuous economy.