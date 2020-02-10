Virtual reality taking vets to DC

Every year, retired U.S. Navy Admiral Jim Hart leads hundreds of World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans from Florida to Washington on a free, one-day trip called Honor Flight. They visit the memorials built to honor those who served.

“They came home. There wasn’t a lot of fanfare,” said Hart, president of the Space Coast Honor Flight. “They have never really been honored for what they have done.”

But with many vets now in their 80s and 90s, it’s difficult for some to make the trip.

So Honor Flight teamed up with the Hospice of St. Francis, and with the help of virtual reality, they’re making sure every veteran can experience the trip – even if it’s from their living room.

89-year-old John Schultz, who served in the Korean War, was diagnosed with a lung disease and relies on an oxygen tank to breathe – making it impossible to fly.

360 degree, 3-D video of an Honor Flight trip uploaded to virtual reality goggles allowed Schultz to take part without ever leaving the ground.

“It was remarkable,” said Schultz about the virtual reality experience. “The technology today is overwhelming.”

Schultz’s daughter, Audrey Robertson, said her father never talked about his service growing up.

“It’s a memory that has been locked away, but it came out today and that was really special,” said Audrey Schultz.

John said the experience brought back some powerful emotions like pride and grief.

“I lost a lot of friends,” said Schultz. “I had people dying alongside me.”

“I think it is cathartic and helps them get through some of the pain and suffering they are dealing with,” said Hart about the Honor Flight virtual reality experience.

It’s an experience that helps veterans like John feel like he’s part of the tribute, even if it’s from a distance.

Honor Flight is a non-profit organization with chapters in 45 states, transporting thousands of veterans from all over the country to Washington, DC every year.

To apply to be part of an Honor Flight Northeast Indiana trip, CLICK HERE.