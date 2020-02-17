Village along unfrozen Lake Erie reports ‘erosion emergency’

National/World
Posted: / Updated:

Township Park, on the shores of Lake Erie in Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, is shown. (Google Maps)

CLEVELAND (cleveland.com) — An Ohio village along Lake Erie is experiencing what officials describe as an “erosion emergency” because the lake hasn’t frozen over.

The village administrator in Geneva-on-the-Lake says erosion has eaten away more than 40 feet of land from a park in a two-week span. He says more waves are pounding the shore because the lake has no ice cover.

The damage started in early February.

The village is seeking a short-term emergency response, such as putting rocks along the shoreline.

A complete erosion control solution could cost an estimated $1.3 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss