Village along unfrozen Lake Erie reports ‘erosion emergency’

CLEVELAND (cleveland.com) — An Ohio village along Lake Erie is experiencing what officials describe as an “erosion emergency” because the lake hasn’t frozen over.
The village administrator in Geneva-on-the-Lake says erosion has eaten away more than 40 feet of land from a park in a two-week span. He says more waves are pounding the shore because the lake has no ice cover.
The damage started in early February.
The village is seeking a short-term emergency response, such as putting rocks along the shoreline.
A complete erosion control solution could cost an estimated $1.3 million.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
