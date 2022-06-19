(CBS) – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:27 a.m. Sunday with the Globalstar FM15 satellite, a spare spacecraft for Globalstar’s commercial voice & data relay constellation.
Saturday, SpaceX performed another Falcon 9 launch, this one of the SARah-1 mission.
