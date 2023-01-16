(CBS) – Visitors took pictures by and spent time at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC Monday.

The date marks the Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, a holiday and official day of service.

The approval to establish a memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington, DC was given back in 1966, but the memorial did not officially open until 2011. Along with the statue of King, which is the centerpiece, the memorial includes quotes from some of his most famous speeches and remarks.

The memorial is located along the Tidal Basin of Washington, DC, across from the Thomas Jefferson memorial, near the National Mall. Its official address is 1964 Independence Avenue, S.W., referencing the year the Civil Rights Act Of 1964 became law.