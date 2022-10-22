(Reuters) – A small plane crashed into a multi-family building in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday evening, killing one person and engulfing the structure in flames.

According to ABC, one person died in the crash, which occurred on Lower Main Street.

The building is located about 3,000 feet from the end of the runway at Keene Dilant-Hopkins Airport.

According to ABC, quoting Keene city officials, no one in the building was injured.

An investigation into the crash will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to ABC.