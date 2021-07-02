Video: Large explosion at oil refinery in Romania

A large exposition occurred at an oil refinery in eastern Romania on Friday leaving several people injured and one person missing, authorities said.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the Navodari refinery in Constanta County next to the Black Sea, as authorities raced to put out the blaze and emergency services airlifted five injured people, one of whom reportedly suffered 45% bodily burns, officials said.

Authorities said a ‘red intervention plan’ was enacted which involved supplementing medical resources at the incident.

A statement has not been released declaring the cause of the explosion but locals have been advised to close their windows in order to protect themselves from smoke, adding a consultation with the representatives from the Environmental Guard advised the smoke is going in the opposite direction to the beach and the city.

The oil refinery is situated around 12.5 miles from Romania’s port city of Constanta and is the largest oil refinery in Romania and Eastern Europe.