SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A fire quickly grew into a 5-alarm inferno as flames engulfed a San Jose Home Depot store Saturday evening, triggering a response by dozens of firefighters and sending a massive cloud billowing skyward that was visible for miles.

The San Jose Fire Department said the blaze was burning in the store located in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. across the street from Oakridge Mall.

The fire was burning so intensely, National Weather Service officials said it was appearing on their South Bay radar.

No injuries were reported as it appears store employees and customers were able to safely exit the building.

Meanwhile, firefighters have been forced to evacuate the nearby Wagly Veterinary Hospital and Pet Campus. Those looking to reunite with their pets were asked to go to Golfland San Jose, located at the corner of Winfield Boulevard and Blossom Hill Road.