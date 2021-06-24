Vacations turning into nightmares as travel companies fail to meet demand

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — As more Americans try to take much-needed vacations, many are finding themselves frustrated as companies scramble to meet demands.

Not only are airlines canceling flights due to pilot shortages, but rental companies are also dealing with a lack of cars.

Travel experts are calling the rental car situation “carmageddon.”

NewsNation witnessed long lines at the car rental center in Miami International Airport Wednesday.

“I’ve had a lot of issues,” said Brandon Ferguson, a customer in line. “I think people need to do their job and create a better plan for us. We pay a lot of money to come out here and rent cars and take vacations. It’s unfair.”

“We have been waiting about an hour and a half,” another customer said.

During the pandemic, many rental companies sold off their cars for cash. Now, a car shortage has created issues building back up the fleet.

“It is a lot about having patience, spending a little more time researching before you take your trip,” said Jeanette McGee a spokesperson for AAA. “And when you do plan your trip, planning and booking everything together and not waiting weeks to look for a car rental or hotel.”

The travel challenges may soon get worse.

According to AAA, nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel around the 4th of July holiday, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels.